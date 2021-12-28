Rep. Joe Sanfelippo: Why Wisconsin Elections Commission officials must be removed

Despite the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s statutory duty to administer and ensure compliance with election laws, it has become clear that WEC has taken a number of actions in recent years that have violated state statutes. That is why I recently introduced a resolution in the Legislature calling for the removal of the WEC officials responsible for the agency’s unlawful activities.

Before going further, it is important for me to be clear about what is and is not at issue in this resolution. Most importantly, it is not about relitigating the specific outcomes of any particular election, including the 2020 fall election, because the appropriate time for addressing any such concerns was in the days and weeks immediately following the vote, and the results are settled. It is vital that we can avoid conflating debates about the outcomes of any given election with our ability to critically evaluate the processes and systems underpinning our government. At its core, this resolution is fundamentally about both holding accountable a state agency that has been egregious in its disregard for the laws written by the Legislature and signed by the governor, and helping to restore proper constitutional balance between the branches of government.