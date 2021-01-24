Rep. Joe Sanfelippo: Simple solutions can jump-start rollout of vaccines in Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN — The images of the first vaccines reaching health care workers and seniors last month was a rare burst of good news after a grim year lost to the pandemic. Now comes the difficult task of efficiently making the vaccine available to all Wisconsinites.

This mission is critical. Not only is the vaccine the fastest way to end the COVID-19 pandemic, but the federal government has recently announced that more vaccines will be allocated to states that do a better job of getting shots into arms.

That makes it all the more concerning that Wisconsin is among the worst in the nation in vaccines administered per capita. To better understand the challenges facing our vaccine rollout, the Assembly Health Committee held a hearing last week, inviting Wisconsin health care leaders, providers and other stakeholders to share their experiences and suggestions. Based on their input, I introduced legislation to address specific feedback we received on what Wisconsin can do to improve its vaccination effort.