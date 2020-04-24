Rep. Joe Sanfelippo: Does Wisconsin really need to remain shut down?

Worse, with more than a week still remaining on its original order and despite the data warranting a possible course-correction, the administration haphazardly opted to extend the statewide shutdown order by a full month. It did so without providing clear justification and created chaos by failing to initially offer any objective targets against which to measure our progress. This broken process leaves people to make their own inferences and ask, “Do we really need another 30-day statewide shutdown?”

I do not believe that we do.

Whereas we originally had to rely on modeling and broad assumptions to shape our response, we now have real-world data to inform our actions, allowing us to shift from using blunt tools, such as statewide shutdowns, to acting with surgical precision to contain the virus. We can now better track the distribution of cases, identifying hotspots and trends in closer to real time. This gives us the flexibility to adopt more stringent precautions as needed, while avoiding unnecessarily burdening populations if they don’t face significant risks.