Rep. Joe Sanfelippo: Does Wisconsin really need to remain shut down?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month presented modeling identifying a risk of millions of Americans being infected by COVID-19, and the potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths across the country.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration declared a public health emergency and imposed a “safer at home” order soon after. It justified its action by asserting that Wisconsin could suffer as many as 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,500 related deaths by April 8, but without making its underlying model widely available until much later. In light of such dire predictions, imposing a statewide shutdown seemed prudent.
Thankfully, the worst-case scenarios have not materialized. And with the benefit of empirical data, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recently lowered the United States’ death estimate significantly. The CDC website provides transparency into which models the government relies on, and how they have been evaluated and adjusted. It shows the public exactly what impacts social distancing has achieved, and it helps the public better understand what remains to be done.
By contrast, the Evers administration has resisted publicly offering new modeling. Instead, it has simply subtracted the actual numbers from its earlier projected worst-case scenario data, claiming those as “lives saved.” This misses an opportunity to critically discuss the soundness of the assumptions underlying the state administration’s projections moving forward.
Worse, with more than a week still remaining on its original order and despite the data warranting a possible course-correction, the administration haphazardly opted to extend the statewide shutdown order by a full month. It did so without providing clear justification and created chaos by failing to initially offer any objective targets against which to measure our progress. This broken process leaves people to make their own inferences and ask, “Do we really need another 30-day statewide shutdown?”
I do not believe that we do.
Whereas we originally had to rely on modeling and broad assumptions to shape our response, we now have real-world data to inform our actions, allowing us to shift from using blunt tools, such as statewide shutdowns, to acting with surgical precision to contain the virus. We can now better track the distribution of cases, identifying hotspots and trends in closer to real time. This gives us the flexibility to adopt more stringent precautions as needed, while avoiding unnecessarily burdening populations if they don’t face significant risks.
As of April 23, Wisconsin had only 4,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases — thankfully, far lower than the 22,000 infections the administration projected by April 8. Without question, Wisconsinites’ extensive efforts to contain the virus are responsible for those lower numbers. It demonstrates, however, that the people of Wisconsin are able to be good-faith partners with the government in this collective effort and are willing to take the necessary steps to fight the outbreak.
For instance, a closer analysis of statewide data reveals that just 10% of Wisconsin’s counties harbor over 80% of the state’s infections. So, while Wisconsinites have proven ready to answer the call to sacrifice for a greater purpose, the government owes them a duty to not ask for more than is reasonably needed. That means carefully prioritizing and reevaluating the need for restrictions, empowering people with data and information, and freeing Wisconsinites to continue their concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus while still getting their lives and livelihoods back on track.
That would be a true Wisconsin solution.
