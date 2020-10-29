Rep. Jimmy Anderson: Vote for Joe Biden to make America good again

I have been thinking about this coming election and why I feel it’s so important for Joe Biden to be president. While I may disagree with Biden from time to time, this election feels bigger than any policy dispute. This election feels like a referendum on the very soul and character of my country. And while I could spend my time explaining why President Trump and his policies are cruel, misguided and harmful, I want to instead focus on why I’m voting for Joe Biden.
When it comes to the man, I think I understand Joe Biden better than most. We share a deep bond having both been forged by pain and tragedy. Just after he was elected to the Senate in 1972, Biden lost his first wife and infant daughter in a devastating car crash that also injured his two sons. He was actually sworn in at the hospital so he could be with his boys while they recuperated. After the ceremony, while obviously still in pain, he made his priorities clear by telling the press that if there was a conflict between his responsibilities as a senator and as a father, he would resign because “we can always get another senator, but (his sons) can’t get another father.”
Biden went on to enjoy many decades of personal and professional success. He admirably served the people of Delaware as their senator, found love again and had a daughter with his now-wife Jill, and of course became Vice President of the United States. But pain and tragedy continued to dog Biden in the worst way possible: by hurting those he loved. For years, Biden has supported his son Hunter as he has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. And once again, late in life, Biden experienced the loss of a child as his son Beau succumbed to brain cancer in 2015.
I share these facts not because I want you to feel sorry for Joe Biden. As someone who has also suffered immense loss, having been paralyzed by a drunk driver in a crash that also took the lives of my mother, father and little brother, I can tell you that pity is not a feeling we enjoy. Instead, I want you to think about what these tragedies say about Joe Biden as a man, and as a leader.
It is obvious that Biden has perseverance, able to pick himself up off the mat after withstanding immense body blows. To shoulder such pain and to keep moving forward gives us a glimpse of his toughness and durability. But his perseverance comes not just from within, but reflects his family’s love and his faith. He is made stronger because he relies on others and places his trust in something bigger than himself, qualities that demonstrate his humility — a characteristic our country is in desperate need of.
Perhaps his most defining characteristic is his deep well of empathy. Having experienced true suffering, he understands the pain of others, and then uses that connection to console them. In a country that is very obviously suffering from maladies of the body and spirit, where every day, hundreds of families lose a loved one, there is no person better suited to offer them healing and compassion than Joe Biden.
This is something I got to experience firsthand. I got to meet Joe Biden at the Madison stop of his book tour. I was the last person in a photo line having waited over an hour to thank him for his work on the Affordable Care Act and to explain how it saved my life. As I started to talk, I felt compelled to share with him how I lost my family, wanting to commiserate with someone who could truly understand my grief, and as my eyes welled up, he placed a hand on my shoulder and embraced me. It was a simple gesture that said everything about Joe Biden — his authenticity, compassion, empathy, resilience, kindness. That at his core, he is a good man.
In this election, being a good man is enough. In fact, it is more than enough. At a time when we are suffering through so many problems as a country, with so much division and resentment and anger, with a pandemic killing hundreds of Americans every day, Trump and his Republican Party have left us starved of moral clarity, starved of conviction, starved of even a semblance of character.
I’m not so naïve as to think that Biden will fix every problem, but I trust that he will at least try to do the right thing, for the right reasons. That he will put the American people first, ahead of himself. That he will be guided by his conscience and that he will lead us with his inherent goodness.
So please, for the sake of our country and the people in it, vote for the good guy. Vote for Joe Biden, and let’s make America good again.
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, represents Wisconsin's 47th Assembly District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!