Rep. Jimmy Anderson: On the 30th anniversary of the ADA, let us ask: have we accomplished the law’s promise?

The impact of the Americans with Disabilities Act is unquestionable. It provided disabled people the hope that their disability would not be a barrier to living a full and dignified life. But, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA’s passage, we should ask if we are truly making progress on the law’s promise.
As a quadriplegic in a wheelchair, the ADA is personal. Just last year, my Republican colleagues spent months denying the reasonable workplace accommodations I needed to do my job as a member of the Wisconsin state Assembly. What I thought would be a straightforward request for accommodations owed to me under the ADA turned into an ugly and heated battle. Republicans went so far as to accuse me of grandstanding, claiming that I made these requests for political reasons. Although one of my accommodations was ultimately allowed, in a disturbing twist, Republicans used my disability to further solidify more power for themselves by limiting the time the minority party could debate bills. And still, the rest of my accommodations continue to be ignored.
My battle with Wisconsin Republicans is just a microcosm of the many obstacles the disabled continue to face in the U.S. It should be noted that even with my title and office, even with the eyes of the media and the public, I was still denied my disability accommodations. Imagine how difficult it must be for the vast majority of disabled Americans trying to exercise their rights.
If we want to celebrate the spirit of the ADA, we should begin by identifying where we can do better for the disabled. There continues to be housing discrimination and a lack of truly accessible housing options. Public transportation for disabled residents is often unavailable. Health care is expensive and inaccessible. We design systems that fail to support the desires of many disabled people to live independently in their homes or to work without losing benefits. Businesses often fail to see how someone with a disability can be an effective member of their team. The disabled need more representation in government, in leadership positions, and in our culture. I could keep going but, suffice it to say, there is still so much to be done.
When President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into law 30 years ago, he said, “Let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.” Unfortunately, too much of that wall still stands. It is now up to each of you to demand from your elected officials, from the local to the federal level, to implement those changes that will finally tear down the wall of exclusion. The disabled deserve nothing less and have been waiting for long enough.
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, represents Wisconsin's 47th Assembly District.
