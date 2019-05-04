Across the state, countless Wisconsinites deal with the debilitating effects of acute and chronic pain — including me. After a drunk driver left me paralyzed, my life became a project of pain management. Every day, I wage a withering and lonely battle against my pain that often leaves me mentally and physically exhausted.
For those who suffer from paralysis due to a spinal cord injury, it is common for the damaged nerves to cause neuropathic pain and intense muscle spasms. It’s difficult to describe, but let me try.
Nerve pain is like a mix between an electric shock and a second-degree burn. It travels down my shoulder, where it builds in intensity until it erupts in the center of my palm. If I had to give you an analogy, I would say it feels a lot like the time I accidentally jammed a sewing needle underneath my pointer finger and pried up my nail. This happens over and over, every few minutes, like a roller coaster of misery traveling down my arm. Add to this the severe spasms that feel like my muscle fibers are being ripped apart, and it should be easy to understand why I’m exhausted by the end of the day. So how do I manage my life with all of this pain?
For me, pain “relief” is more of a question of how much pain I can tolerate. It’s a delicate balancing act that I had to carefully manage after getting out of the hospital. When I took enough painkillers to completely mask the pain, I was a lethargic mess. Too few, and the pain was so excruciating that I couldn’t function. It took time, but with the help of my doctor, I found a mixture of medicines that leaves me clearheaded and keeps my pain at a tolerable level.
Interestingly enough, it was a medical professional who originally recommended marijuana, highlighting several studies that demonstrated not only relief from pain, but also from muscle spasms. I remember being embarrassed to admit that I had never used marijuana (I know, I’m a square) but I was willing to try. Luckily, I had a college friend who was willing to help, and that was how I tried marijuana for the first time.
Not only did it eliminate my pain symptoms, but for the first time since my accident, I had no spasticity. Having lived for so long with pain and discomfort, it was overwhelming to just feel normal. I had tears welling up in my eyes. Unfortunately, the side effects were a little too intense. I found it difficult to focus, my appetite grew unruly and it made me way too sleepy. It just wasn’t for me.
I’m fortunate, because I have been able to regulate my pain using legally prescribed medications — but what has worked for me has destroyed the lives of many others. I know how difficult it can be to step away from pain medications after an injury. When I was in the hospital recovering from my accident, they prescribed all kinds of opioids: hydromorphone, fentanyl patches, morphine, OxyContin, hydrocodone and diazepam.
It took serious effort, dedicated medical professionals and a lucky brain chemistry to wean myself off of these drugs, but for others, it can be a slippery slope to a life of misery. I have heard so many stories of loss, where people tell me through tears about loved ones turning to heroin when the prescriptions ran out, and how drug addiction robbed their family and friends of their future — and sometimes, their lives.
Despite all of this pain, addiction and misery, Wisconsin Republicans are denying people access to medical marijuana. They are denying people who are at the end of their rope of a viable alternative for dealing with severe and chronic pain that doesn’t rely on highly addictive opioids. It makes no sense.
As far as I can tell, Wisconsin Republicans are denying people access to this potentially life-saving alternative for no other reason than Gov. Tony Evers is a Democrat. Medical marijuana is broadly popular, often receiving upwards of 85 percent support, including a majority of Republicans. Medical marijuana legislation has been passed in 33 states, including many Republican-controlled states like North Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Utah. In fact, every state that borders Wisconsin except for Iowa has medical marijuana. I have yet to hear from my Republican colleagues a single legitimate political or policy-based reason why Wisconsin has not passed this legislation.
For Wisconsin Republicans to hold this issue hostage while people suffer and die is the very definition of cruelty. It is so disdainful and so devoid of empathy that I struggle to process it.
It's time for Wisconsinites to take action. Please join me to demand accountability from those standing in the way of progress, and fight for those simply looking for relief from pain and addiction. Let’s end the cruelty and make Wisconsin the next state to legalize medical marijuana.
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, is a member of the Wisconsin Assembly.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.