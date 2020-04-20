Rep. Jim Steineke and Sen. Roger Roth: All-mail ballot proposal: return to sender

We’ve heard it time and time again: these are unprecedented times. Heck, we’ve even said it a time or two… or 10. For most of us, an epidemic the size, scale and severity of the novel coronavirus is something we’ve never experienced before.

Our schools are closed, our grocery stores are frenzied, and many of us are now navigating the new reality of teaching our children through a computer while managing 10-person (or more) conference calls daily. In just a few months, our worlds have been turned upside down.

And yet, from a historical perspective, the pandemic we’re now experiencing falls in line with so many others our world has faced. Even just looking at the past 100 years or so, the coronavirus has been likened to the Spanish Flu in 1918, the Hong Kong flu of the '60s, and the swine flu of 2009.

While we of course need to make adjustments to our everyday lives to help flatten the curve for COVID-19 and keep our health care workers, elderly, and most vulnerable safe, making sweeping changes to our most basic right, voting, should be the last thing we consider, especially given the flexibility of Wisconsin’s current system.

