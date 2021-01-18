Rep. Gwen Moore: A day of service to welcome the Biden-Harris administration

Through the darkness, there will be light.
There’s no question that over the past year, Wisconsin has been tested. COVID-19 ran rampant in our cities. Our limits were broken — hospitals overflowed, food shelves were emptied, and families suffered the loss of loved ones, of businesses and livelihoods. At a time when we needed togetherness the most, we needed to remain safely apart.
For communities of color, particularly in cities like Milwaukee, the coronavirus wasn’t simply a virus to be feared — it was an inescapable plague. Higher rates of poverty — and an outsized presence on the front lines of the crisis as workers — made social distancing and remote working a luxury many could not afford.
Coronavirus cast a spotlight on deep racial divides across social and economic lines that have long afflicted our city. And over the summer, our pain reached a fever pitch. While we were still grieving, George Floyd was slowly suffocated by a police officer next door in Minneapolis. Here at home in Kenosha, Jacob Blake, Jr. was shot in the back by officers and left paralyzed.
The chasms of structural racism stretch beyond the pandemic. And as our nation awoke to these injustices, we knew our survival — from the pandemic and for the safety of future generations — was at stake. Together as a statewide community, we called to action — we were called to service.
Throughout the pandemic, our local heroes shone brighter than ever. Forgoing their own safety and time with their families, doctors, nurses and health care workers worked in ICUs worked around the clock. Neighbors of all backgrounds from the heart of Milwaukee to rural corners of Wisconsin marched together peacefully for change. They organized food drives and built resources for those most in need.
Joe Biden understands that call to service, and he understands grief and loss. He and Kamala Harris called for a more connected society — a more compassionate, empathetic and just union. At its core, it was a call to serve.
Across Wisconsin, that message echoed in our hearts. As we mourned, we came together to build a better future. We organized. We voted. And just as we helped our communities survive the pandemic, we helped usher in a new beginning for our country.
It’s that same spirit of service that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will bring to the White House — and it’s why, just two days before they are sworn into office, we will come together to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy of peaceful change through a National Day of Service. The Biden inaugural committee is partnering with organizations here in Wisconsin and across the country for virtual or safe in-person events to provide COVID-19 relief and address other issues exacerbated by this crisis. This administration will be defined by how we serve one another — not by hatred or violence.
Join me, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and millions of Americans on Jan. 18 by volunteering your time to serve your community: http://bideninaugural.org/day-of-service.
In Wisconsin, you can join me by signing up to volunteer or donating to the Riverwest Food Pantry and Lakeview Pantry, both of which are helping struggling families — already dealing with temporary unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic — put food on the table and keep their loved ones fed. Starting in the late 1970s, the Riverwest Food Pantry and Lakeview Pantry have made it their mission to come together around food to relieve hunger, improve lives and grow community well-being. Over the years, community volunteers have served tens of thousands of recipients. As more and more Americans are becoming food insecure during these unprecedented times, please consider signing up to volunteer or donating what you can at https://www.mobilize.us/nationaldayofservice/event/369951/.
We served one another throughout this pandemic and continue to help our communities heal — by working toward racial and social justice and helping our neighbors cope when jobs, homes and loved ones were lost. We will demonstrate our national strength with one voice on Jan. 18, and by serving one another in this new chapter of our nation’s history.
Those interested in joining the presidential inaugural committee on the National Day of Service should sign up to volunteer at bideninaugural.org/day-of-service. Local, state and national organizations that are interested in hosting a service event or supportive service efforts can email serve@bideninaugural.org to learn more about how to get involved.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, represents Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives.
