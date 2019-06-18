Last Thursday, dozens of people gathered in a park pavilion in Burlington to talk about health care. We traveled from across the state, driving up to two hours, to fill out a stack of “permission slips” — one for each member of the Legislature who refuses to support the overwhelmingly popular Medicaid expansion. It seems like legislators need Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ permission to support the Medicaid expansion, so we went to the Rochester Republican's district to ask for it.
We are Forward Wisconsin, and we are meeting all over the state to fight for the Medicaid expansion, in the Wisconsin state budget and beyond. Our efforts are part of a larger movement pushing for access to quality, affordable health care throughout Wisconsin.
Wisconsin desperately needs health care resources. We need money, facilities and professionals working in mental health care, in aging and disability care, in programs reducing disparities for moms and babies and people of color throughout our state, and so much more. Rural or urban, people throughout Wisconsin deserve better care.
The Medicaid expansion is the best way to increase access to quality, affordable health care across our state. Medicaid, or BadgerCare, is a state program helping people at or below the poverty line to afford health insurance. Under the Affordable Care Act, states that expanded Medicaid to include people at 138% of the federal poverty line would have 90% of those additional costs covered by the federal government.
Under public pressure, former Gov. Scott Walker “partially expanded” Medicaid, covering fewer people and costing Wisconsin taxpayers more money. Completing the expansion would bring $324 million in savings over the biennium, insure 82,000 more people and decrease private health insurance premiums by 7-19%, based on results in other states. In Minnesota, the average per-person savings on private marketplace premiums was $57 per month, or $684 per year — money that would go a long way for Wisconsin families.
Other studies show that Medicaid expansion reduces infant and maternal mortality, decreases cardiovascular death rates, and more. And that is just from expanding Medicaid — under Gov. Tony Evers’ plan, we could invest the $324 million saved in critical health programs, pulling in a total of $1.6 billion in new federal health care spending for our state.
Seventy percent of Wisconsinites support this expansion, according to the Marquette University Law School Poll. But if you look for it in the budget bill that the Joint Finance Committee approved last Thursday, you won’t find it.
Two-thirds of the Legislature is ignoring the majority of Wisconsinites who support Medicaid. They are playing politics with our lives. We hear these Republican legislators say that rejecting the Medicaid expansion is standing up to Evers or fighting the so-called “welfare state,” but the fact is, they are turning their backs on the people of Wisconsin.
Vos has shown the most aggressive opposition to the Medicaid expansion. As Speaker, Vos holds the carrots and the sticks for his caucus. He has said that the Medicaid expansion will happen “over [his] dead body.”
So on Thursday, we took a new approach. Since our legislators seem to need Vos’ permission to listen to their constituents, we gathered in Burlington — the heart of his district — to complete permission slips for our legislators. We’re delivering them to Vos, so they can get his sign-off to support Medicaid and stand with the majority of Wisconsinites.
While the Republican opposition to Medicaid expansion may be based in partisan ideology, our support for it is not. Those who have loved ones facing health challenges don’t see a "D" or "R" on rising premiums and bills. They simply want legislators to act. They want us to work together to do what is right.
As a people, we are literally sick and tired. We know that if we don’t take on this fight, we’ll pass being sick and tired to the next generation. That is something we refuse to do.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is a member of Forward Wisconsin, a project of the Wisconsin Legislative Democrats working to lift the voices of the 70% of Wisconsinites who support the Medicaid expansion.
