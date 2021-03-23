Rep. Francesca Hong: Asian Americans deserve much more than what we were given by top Wisconsin Democrats last week

The Korean "Han," a deep emotion, stems from the Chinese character 恨 of resentment, and refers to the loss of identity and a deep sense of guilt tied to shame, despair, grief and the trauma of our history.
I think about it often when navigating spaces of discrimination and microaggression. I get angry knowing that while our culture, and so many Asian cultures, continue to sprinkle themselves on worldwide stages in our movies, television shows, music and food, our people — specifically our working women — don’t always feel that agency or power. We assimilate and quietly achieve, never wanting to make too much noise — too burdened by the pain and loss of our generational trauma.
Because of this, we don’t often speak up for ourselves. And when harrowing attacks on our community happen, like the hateful, racist murder of six Asian American (four of them Korean) last week in Atlanta, our internal strife is almost debilitating.
But what that strife has brought is the realization that now is the time for noise. As Asian Americans and Asians, we must celebrate an unapologetic identity. Now is the time to stand together in perseverance through pain and acknowledge our collective humanity. We are and have always been more than just “other.” No longer will we be minimized, dehumanized or silenced. Our existence matters.
Unfortunately we have found ourselves in a position where we have to beg Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul for the bare minimum of an official statement of solidarity and condemnation of anti-Asian violence and the hate crime in Atlanta last week. No Republicans have signed on to our resolution condemning anti-Asian hate. One even responded it was because they were "not certain this was a racially motivated event." That tiny offering of healing a leader can give to a suffering constituency has again been denied. APIDA Wisconsinites have been left alone to their pain and loss. And we are expected to stay silent about the tremendous pain that brings.
For years, we have seen how politicians commodify the non-white experience as an electioneering strategy. People of color are but a tally on a whiteboard, mattering little outside of vote counts and percentages that get white people elected.
The care we see for our lived experience is disingenuous. The words of our struggle are only lines to be memorized for an act in a play called performative intersectionality.
We are accepted into mainstream politics insomuch as we are willing to shrink ourselves, our voices and our opinions.
We only matter as much as they want us to matter, when and how often they choose it.
No more.
We will not measure our worth by their silence when our families and friends are shot in hatred and racial prejudice.
We are more than recycled tweets of lackluster solidarity. Our hurts and our fears are deserving of renewed attention and sustained advocacy. Asian lives are deserving of so much more than heartbreak.
What is the difference in electing a Democrat versus a Republican, if in such a detrimental moment for the APIDA community, their silence and complacency is the same?
We elect Democrats to fight for us and with us in moments like these, moments that aren’t about policy but about preserving our shared humanity. In a gerrymandered state, concrete policy changes are difficult, we understand that. So in the face of white supremacist violence, the first thing we expect is an official statement of support. That is not much to ask, and the fact that we are begging for it, is disappointing and concerning. If we are to truly progress as a multiracial, multiethnic party committed to serving through intersectionality, we must hold ourselves accountable to a much higher standard.
We all make oversights, but if we don’t learn from them, if we dig our heels in our own misdirected self-assurance, the harm we inflict on communities we cannot see is immense and will be long-lasting.
Asian Americans deserve much more than what we were given by top Democrats in Wisconsin last week.
Below is a petition I hope you’ll join me signing in support of the APIDA community.
Follow the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin: https://www.facebook.com/AAPIWI/
Take part in the national day of action and healing on March 26: https://www.asianamericandayofaction.com/
Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District.
