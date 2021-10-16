Rep. Don Vruwink: Require civics to graduate, but narrow bill

That ideal continues today as schools encourage students to pursue careers in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Has civics education been lost along the way? Maybe, maybe not. We put a lot of demands on our schools. Legislators frequently introduce bills for new topics that they believe should be part of the curriculum, such as anti-bullying and cursive writing. And now civics.

I applaud Superintendent Underly for making civics education part of her agenda for the coming year. Civics education can be part of classrooms at all grade levels. While kindergarten may be too early to teach about federalism and the separation of powers, those concepts are weaved into lessons at higher grade levels.

When I was in high school, I took part in a simulation of the Constitutional Convention. I was able to debate the importance of the different branches of government and the idea of checks and balances. These discussions created the interest I have today about how a functional democracy should work.

Our Founding Fathers viewed a well-educated citizenry as central to maintaining a strong republic. They viewed citizen participation in government as a right of all Americans.