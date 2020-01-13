Rep. Don Vruwink: Let your kids rise or fall as a team

Sports have been a big part of my life for a very long time as a player, coach and umpire. I started umpiring youth baseball games 50 years ago and still do a lot of baseball and softball games today.
People ask me why I continue to umpire, and I tell them it’s the next best thing to playing. As an umpire, you play an important part of the game and you have a front row seat to all of the action on the field.
There are so many positives about all levels of sports. They teach hard work, teamwork, competition and good sportsmanship. They create bonds with teammates that can last a lifetime.
Employers like people who play sports because they learn to work together, be on time and set goals for themselves — all things that make a person more successful in life.
Unfortunately, the number of officials available in all sports is declining. Young people who start officiating are quitting within three years. In baseball and softball, we have more umpires under the age of 65 than we have under the age of 35. When rain-outs occur at the varsity level, they usually are rescheduled on nights that junior varsity or freshmen play. When extra umpires aren’t available, those freshmen and JV games are cancelled. This is devastating to coaches and players because this is what they practice for.
According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association, part of the reason for the decline is the verbal abuse many sports officials endure. After meeting with WIAA executives recently, I co-authored a bill that is intended to curb abusive behavior by fans.
About two years ago, I umpired a 12-year-old girls’ softball game and after the game, two parents followed me to the parking lot and screamed at me for the call I made that ended the game. I kept my calm and was able to walk away, but I couldn’t help think: “This is why we are losing umpires.”
National surveys have found that 48% of male officials and 45% of female officials said they have felt threatened after a game. The WIAA presented me with letters the association gets weekly from sports officials across the state. One letter from a soccer official reads in part:
“On behalf of myself and so many other referees — and I say this with every ounce of my heart and soul — shut up about the referees and let your kids rise or fall as a team, as a FAMILY. Because the vast majority of you truly have no idea what you’re talking about, and even if you have a legitimate gripe about one play or one decision, you’re not fixing anything.”
We want to make sure there are always enough officials. As a fan or a parent, remember most officials are doing the best job they can. Please support their efforts so the games can go on.
State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, represents parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson and Dane counties, which include the communities of Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of the Village of Oregon and 15 surrounding townships. He can be reached at 608-266-3790, Rep.Vruwink@legis.wisconsin.gov, and P.O. Box 8953, Madison WI 53708.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.