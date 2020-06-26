Rep. Don Vruwink: Independence Day endures and unites, despite pandemic

After voting to approve the Lee Resolution on July 2, Congress spent the next two days debating and revising the Declaration of Independence. Final passage took place on July 4, with 56 delegates from the 13 colonies signing the declaration.

Festivities began immediately after adoption of the declaration, including concerts, bonfires, parades and the firing of cannons and muskets. Philadelphia held the first official commemoration on July 4, 1777. Annual celebrations continued in cities throughout the country every Fourth of July. Independence Day was declared a federal holiday under President Ulysses S. Grant in 1870.

Two of the original signers in Adams and Jefferson, who became our second and third presidents, respectively, have a unique history. Once close allies and friends, these two men had a major falling out over political philosophies while serving under President George Washington. Both ran to succeed Washington for president in 1796, and Adams won in a very close contest.

Down but not out, Jefferson ran against Adams again four years later and was the first person to unseat a sitting president in 1800. This election, though just as bitter as the one four years earlier, was the first peaceful transfer of power from one political party to another in the United States.