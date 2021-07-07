Rep. Christine Sinicki: Lawmakers need to do more to boost electric vehicles

Our country’s automotive industry is at a crossroads. The U.S. can lead the way on clean vehicle technology and capture that growing market. Or we can stand back and watch foreign competitors build and sell these cars and trucks while we cling to outdated technologies. In Wisconsin, we have everything to gain from investments in the construction of electric vehicles.
Growing our electric vehicle market will add jobs related to clean vehicle technologies, such as efficient transmissions and turbo-charged engines, lightweight steel and aluminum, electric power steering and regenerative braking. We already have over 280,000 jobs related to clean vehicle technologies in the U.S. But expanding electric vehicle manufacturing could create 1 million manufacturing jobs nationwide in the auto industry. Investing in infrastructure such as charging stations and electricity grid updates would also create thousands of good-paying jobs in the construction sector.
Early EPA clean car standards boosted auto industry job growth and enhanced investments in clean vehicle technology. If these standards are reinstated, Wisconsin alone can expect to add over 13,000 new jobs by 2030 due to these standards.
Clean car standards not only present economic opportunity for Wisconsin, but also provide tools to fight climate change by reducing carbon pollution. It’s no secret that car and truck emissions, including heavy-duty vehicles, seriously degrade air quality in southeastern Wisconsin. We need policies limiting transportation pollution, expanding clean energy and establishing higher fuel efficiency standards here and nationwide.
There also are steps we can take in Wisconsin to promote clean vehicles and cleaner air. Unfortunately we have often moved in the wrong direction on this issue. In 2017, Wisconsin enacted a law creating a $100 annual surcharge for electric vehicles. Then in 2019 a $75 annual surcharge was added for hybrid vehicles. Many Wisconsinites view these added fees as penalties for investing in environmentally friendly vehicles.
Our state elected officials have the ability to lead on electric vehicle and electric vehicle charging issues and we need them to take action.
In addition, the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) recently modified Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2021-23 budget by halving money for Milwaukee’s and Madison’s transit systems, reducing their two-year funding by more than $41 million. The residents of these two cities are environmentally conscious and use public transit as a greener alternative to driving. However, many out of necessity rely on transit to get from one place to another, including to work and school. I was extremely disappointed to see this massive cut to public transit in our largest cities.
Wisconsinites deserve clean air. It’s that simple. Our state must encourage clean vehicles, not penalize those who purchase them. And, our state budgets should invest in public transit systems, not delete their funding.
Finally, without tough federal EPA clean car standards, automakers will continue to make dirtier cars that pollute the air and harm our health. It’s a fact that electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe pollution and protect our health and families’ budgets.
As an elected official, it’s my job to promote policies with my constituents’ best interests in mind. The federal Clean Air Act established states’ authority to adopt stronger clean car standards than those set by the federal government. The previous administration’s illegal rollback of those standards harmed our ability to control vehicle pollution here, so I’m encouraged to see the Biden administration take bold action to undo that repeal.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin has led on climate issues since she arrived in Washington. We ask her to keep supporting strong EPA clean car standards and electric vehicle infrastructure that creates good-paying, union jobs at home. It is long past time for Sen. Ron Johnson to follow her example so our state can reap the benefits of the huge economic opportunity before us. Now is the time to act.
State Rep. Christine Sinicki represents the south shore of Milwaukee and suburbs in the Wisconsin state Assembly.
