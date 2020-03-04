Rep. Chris Taylor: With Roe v. Wade under threat, Wisconsin must pass the RESPECT Women Act

When I served as the public policy director at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin prior to being elected to the Legislature, I worked every day to support policies that expanded access to women’s health care while fighting against policies that infringed on reproductive rights. But after Republicans took over state government in 2011, they began inserting themselves into the exam room, interfering with what physicians tell patients and dictating what health care services are provided. Wisconsin law is now riddled with abortion restrictions including abortion bans and mandatory ultrasounds.
Thankfully, after eight years of moving backward on reproductive rights, we elected Gov. Tony Evers, who has lived up to his promise to leave private health care decisions to patients and doctors and veto anti-choice legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. But Gov. Evers cannot retroactively strike harmful laws from the books. Patients in Wisconsin still face barriers to care — especially when it comes to the constitutionally protected right to choose a safe abortion.
That is why Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, and I are again introducing the RESPECT Women Act. This legislation takes reproductive health from the land of political extremism and returns it to the patient-centered care and best practices that our medical professionals want to provide.
The RESPECT Women Act does this by establishing a legal right for patients to receive medically accurate information from their provider, and a physician’s right to provide that information free from political interference. It also strikes down laws that have no basis in medical evidence or widely accepted standards of patient care, including waiting periods, mandated medical scripts and medically unnecessary procedures.
This bill puts the focus of health care where it should be — on the medical needs of the patient rather than on the political agenda of the Republican Party.
This year marks the 47th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman's right to choose to have an abortion. And this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for a new case, June v. Gee, in which anti-choice interests are attempting to undo the 2016 Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt ruling, where an admitting privilege requirement for physicians who perform abortions was found unconstitutional and struck down. With Justice Anthony Kennedy gone and Justice Brett Kavanaugh now on the court, it is unknown what the newly configured, more conservative court will do. The decision in June v. Gee might indicate whether the court is contemplating overturning Roe, which would be a disaster for Wisconsin women because of a preexisting 1849 criminal abortion ban that would go into effect.
Despite great political divides in our state, we all ultimately want to be able to live a safe and healthy life. Once a woman decides to have an abortion, it should be safe, affordable and free from punishment or judgement. After decades of harmful state policies and new threats to these basic rights at the federal level, we need to enshrine proactive protections into our state law.
At the end of the day, this is about putting personal, private health care decisions where they belong — not in the Capitol, but between patients and their physicians. Every physician should be able to provide the care and information patients need to make good decisions about their lives, and every patient should have the right to receive that information and care. That is why we need to pass the RESPECT Women Act in our state.
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.