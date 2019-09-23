We represent many of the North Side and East Side residents expected to be most negatively impacted by the proposal to base F-35 military jets at Truax Field in Madison. After careful review of the Air National Guard’s draft environmental impact statement (EIS), and following lengthy conversations with command staff from the 115th Fighter Wing, and after hearing from hundreds of constituents in overwhelming opposition to the F-35s, we must strongly oppose Madison as a preferred location for these jets.
According to the draft EIS, the proposal will lead to a significant increase in airport-related noise pollution for our North and East sides communities. This increase in pollution is due to a combination of louder jets flying more often -- a 47% increase in military operations as the transition begins.
The draft EIS states that the F-35 will result in “significant impacts to the airport noise environment” and render 1,019 households potentially “incompatible for residential use” resulting in “significant disproportionate impacts to low-income and minority populations as well as children.” An analysis by the city of Madison concludes that the EIS may have “understated” the disproportional impact on people of color.
According to the EIS, the Carpenter-Ridgeway neighborhood, of which 43.9% of residents are people of color, could experience peak noise levels of 115 dB. Schools, child care facilities (including one focused on caring for children with disabilities), and low-income housing are in or just outside the projected high-impact area.
The Air Force, which has identified Madison and Montgomery, Alabama, as the preferred sites for two squadrons of the new $90 million jets, does not have a record of reversing basing decisions.
Hawthorne Elementary is less than a half mile from Ridgeway Church, where noise is expected to peak at 114 dBs during jet takeoffs. Hawthorne, like many of the other 10 public schools in close proximity to the airport, has a high percentage of children of color, economically disadvantaged families, and English language learners. Madison has long struggled to remedy persistent opportunity gaps experienced by students of color, and intense aircraft noise has been shown to disrupt learning, as well as increasing blood pressure and stress hormones.
Even those that have been slow to speak up in defense of our most vulnerable residents agree that the release of the draft EIS has triggered more questions than answers, and inconsistencies between the information contained in the EIS and what we’ve heard from local command staff make it clear that we don’t have the answers we need to consent to this proposal.
Given the significant adverse impacts predicted to fall on our dynamic and diverse East and North sides communities, and given the harmful, disparate impacts on children, communities of color and low-income families, we strongly oppose the selection of Truax Field as a preferred site. We urge the Air National Guard to put the brakes on Truax as an F-35 site until our community has the opportunity to fully evaluate and understand the potentially irreversible impacts on our Madison neighborhoods.
To submit public comments to the Air National Guard before Friday's deadline, go to www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org.