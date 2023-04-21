Like any parent with young children, I spend a lot of time thinking about child care. Unfortunately, families in our state often think, “How can I find and afford care for my child?” “Will I have to leave my job?” “What are my options?”

It is not uncommon for parents, when searching for child care, to be placed on an extensive waitlist, sometimes waiting years for a space to open. Many parents are left frustrated and rely on family to bridge the gap. When family isn’t an option, spaces at care facilities are limited and monthly budgets are exceeded, in most cases a parent's only option is to leave the workforce.

But what if there was another option? Our state has an opportunity to provide $340 million for the Child Care Counts program, something that has kept child care centers afloat during the pandemic. The gaps in child care and early education have only grown over the years, reaching a breaking point during the pandemic. Extending these programs is the least we can do for our community.

Let’s agree that child care professionals are desperately short-staffed and dramatically undervalued. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families estimates a median hourly wage for child care providers is between $13 an hour and as low as $7.46 per hour, which puts a family of four below the 2022 federal poverty line. Turnover in this field is high and is expected to increase in the years to come due to staff burnout.

It should also be clear that any conversation about bolstering our workforce needs to begin with child care. Parents should have every opportunity to find financial stability in our state, but they cannot go to a job if their children aren’t cared for. It’s really not a difficult argument to make that if we want to provide workforce solutions in our state, child care is a crucial part of addressing the shortage.

Arkansas’ response to a workforce shortage was to loosen child labor laws. So instead of taking care of children so parents can participate in the economy, that state chose child labor in an attempt to fill the void. Wisconsin should look to invest in care for our kids and not use them for cheap labor.

Children should have every opportunity to learn and grow in a safe space, especially during the first three years of their life. Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman showed that every $1 invested in quality early childhood programs can yield returns up to $16 displayed in graduation rates, economic development and personal income.

After over a decade of working with children, I know that the more consistency and stability kids have, the more likely they'll be able to succeed in the future. The most responsible thing we can do in the next state budget is to approve the governor’s investment in Child Care Counts.