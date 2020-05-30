Renee Moe: Calls for help are skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic, so please help

When Mr. Rodgers was a little boy and saw scary things in the news, his mother would tell him: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

I see helpers every day in my role at United Way of Dane County.

United Way brings together an entire community of helpers. We work hand in hand with community partners to provide essential services to families. Donors and volunteers make that work possible. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our work has never been more essential to helping our community get through this difficult crisis.

As families live paycheck to paycheck, the pandemic has made it even harder for them to make ends meet. Unemployment claims in Dane County have increased from an average of 324 per week before the pandemic to 4,630 per week now. Many of our neighbors — who work in our restaurants and hotels, on farms or in manufacturing — are now looking for resources that can help.

We know this firsthand.

Calls to United Way’s 211 information and referral helpline have skyrocketed in recent months, with calls increasing over 300% at the peak of the pandemic. Our 211 team has been working to connect people to critical health and economic services – food, diapers, rent, employment, healthcare – many for the first time.