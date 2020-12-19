Reindeer wait on AAA in this week's winning caption

Steven Chomor of Waunakee is this week’s You Toon winner. Congratulations, Steven!
His caption about Santa Claus getting stuck in the chimney beat out more than 130 entries. Chomor wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “Stay-at-home orders and Mrs. Claus’ cookies have given us more Santa to love.”
Jeff Hartzheim
- of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina: “I’d keep your mouth shut if you don’t want to become venison steaks.”
Jason Bier of
- Janesville: “Looks like someone should have been practicing social distancing from the desserts during the year.”
Thanks to all participants. Phil Hands is taking a short break from the You Toon, but we’ll play again on Sunday, Jan. 10, with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.