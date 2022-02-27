Reid Ribble: We must keep our elections free and protect the will of Wisconsin voters

Some politicians in Wisconsin are still willing to put country above party, even if their colleagues are not.

Emboldened by former President Donald Trump’s lies about the last election, battleground states such as Arizona and Florida passed new laws stripping power from local election officials and placing it in the hands of partisan politicians. Late last year, a similar campaign was mounted in Wisconsin as some elected officials suggested a constitutional framework that would make any legal expert’s head spin.

Thankfully it has failed -- for now.

After public outcry against the plan, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said there was “zero chance” that his party would move to take over elections and gut the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), which state Republicans helped establish only a few years ago. Vos also moved to discipline a member of his own party who called for illegally taking away Wisconsin's electoral votes for President Joe Biden — who won the state in a free and fair election by 20,000 votes.

Such plans and ideas are dangerous to our representative democracy, and Vos and others in his party are right to rebuke them. We must remain vigilant because some politicians in our state are working every day to undermine our system and cast doubt on our election processes.

Our state has a long history of free, fair and secure elections, and 2020 was no exception. Trump’s own administration called it the most secure election in history. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the WEC and the thousands of local election officials who are in charge of running credible elections -- and did so in 2020 in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

But we can implement important bipartisan reforms to make our elections even more fair, transparent and secure.

As Vos said, “I think that what we're focusing on is not the past. We are looking at the past to learn from it.” Now that, for the time being, cooler heads have prevailed, we need to get back to the hard work of governing.

Five nonprofit think tanks from across the political spectrum recently released a report outlining a number of key election reforms that have a history of strong bipartisan support. (Full disclosure: I am a member of the bipartisan ReFormers Caucus, hosted by one of the groups, Issue One.) The report proposes that Congress establish best practices, one that doesn’t propose a federal takeover of elections but instead is based on what many states are already doing, in the following key areas:

voter registration,

casting a ballot,

counting the vote, and

cybersecurity and

physical security.

These four areas each contain suggestions that are supported by either Democrats, Republicans — or both — at the state or federal level. Right now, blue Colorado and red Georgia meet all the recommendations detailed in this report. Seven other states—Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington—meet all except one of the proposed standards in the report. States would be incentivized to adopt these best practices through federal grants.

Wisconsin’s elections already meet 83% of these standards. Both parties should come together and build off of the great work already being done by the WEC to make our elections as strong as possible, and the suggestions outlined in that report are a great jumping off point for bipartisan collaboration.

Good faith policy disagreements are part of democracy. Spirited debate is what makes our nation great. What is not legitimate, however, is spreading lies about our elections when the results don’t go our way. This is corrosive to the system we’ve all worked to build together. Even worse, our election officials continue to face threats of violence, imprisonment, and even death just for doing their jobs. That’s an outright embarrassment in a developed democracy like ours.

I was honored to represent Wisconsin in the House of Representatives for three terms as a Republican. I believe that the integrity of our elections is paramount to maintaining our freedom and way of life. That’s why I’m strongly opposed to any effort by members of my own party to meddle with our elections and spread election disinformation.

It’s time to protect the will of Wisconsin voters, not partisan politicians.

Ribble is a former Republican congressman from xx who represented the Eighth Congressional District from 2011 to 2017. He is a member of the National Council on Election Integrity and Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus, a bipartisan group of former members of Congress, governors and cabinet secretaries who advocate for political reform.