Reid Ribble: Don't spread lies when election doesn't go your way

Some politicians are still willing to put country above party in Wisconsin, even if their colleagues are not.

Emboldened by former President Donald Trump’s lies about the last election, battleground states such as Arizona and Florida passed new laws stripping power from local election officials and placing it in the hands of partisan politicians. Late last year, a similar campaign was mounted in our state as some elected officials suggested a constitutional framework that would make any legal expert’s head spin.

Thankfully it has failed — for now.

After public outcry against the plan, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said earlier this year there was “zero chance” the Legislature would move to take over elections and gut the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), which state Republicans helped establish only a few years ago. Vos also moved to discipline a member of his own party who called for illegally taking away Wisconsin’s electoral votes for President Joe Biden — who won the state in a free and fair election by 20,000 votes.

Such plans and ideas are dangerous to our representative democracy, and Vos and others in his party are right to rebuke them. And we must remain vigilant because some politicians in our state are still working every day to undermine our system and cast doubt on our democratic elections.

Our state has a long history of free, fair and secure elections, and 2020 was no exception. Trump’s own administration called it the most secure election in history. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the WEC and the thousands of local election officials who are in charge of running credible elections. They did so in 2020 in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

Good faith policy disagreements are part of democracy. Spirited debate is what makes our nation great. What is not legitimate, however, is spreading lies about our elections when the results don’t go our way. This is corrosive to the system we’ve all worked to build together. Even worse, our election officials continue to face threats of violence, imprisonment and even death just for doing their jobs. That’s an outright embarrassment in a developed democracy like ours.

It’s important for us to remember that America is exceptional because of our ability to hold elections in a nonpartisan way, to trust the process, respect the outcome and transfer power peacefully.

Now more than ever, as the world continues to witness Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war against the free and democratic people of Ukraine, we remember that our own experiment in self-government is fragile and not guaranteed. It’s up to all of us to protect it against bad actors and strengthen it for future generations. That includes electing representatives here in Wisconsin who will defend our rule of law, not attempt to tear down the guardrails of our constitutional republic simply because they didn’t like the outcome of a certain election.

The truth is — if you believe in the legitimacy of elections only when your preferred candidate wins, you don’t actually believe in elections. You believe in partisan gamesmanship above all else at the expense of our Founders’ radical idea to place the power of government in we the people.

I was honored to represent Wisconsin in the House of Representatives for three terms as a Republican. I believe that the integrity of our elections is paramount to maintaining our freedom and way of life. That’s why I’m strongly opposed to any effort by members of my own party to meddle with our elections and spread election disinformation.

It’s time to protect the will of Wisconsin voters, not partisan politicians.

Ribble, R-Sherwood, represented the Eighth Congressional District, including Appleton and Green Bay, from 2011 to 2017.