Regina R. Rhyne: We must overcome the stain of injustice

Now that the verdict has been rendered in former police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial, I, like others, am feeling a small sense of relief.
As the tears flowed, because of having viewed the video of George Floyd’s horrendous murder continuously, it’s as if I’ve lost a loved one. I grieve, for all of those who have been meted out harsh and unfair treatment, due to practices by corrupt officials, across the continuum.
Why do these situations persist and play out? Who is ultimately responsible for alleviating the pain and sorrow so many mothers, brothers and sisters endure, when excessive use of force leads to untimely death? Generally the perpetrators, white males, are found “not guilty,” and the cycle persists.
Growing up as a Black woman, during the past several decades beginning in the '60s, I realize that systemic racism still overwhelmingly exists within the institutions, corporations and government entities throughout this country, and even in Madison — the capital city of the state of Wisconsin, which has consistently been ranked “one of the best places to live and raise a family.”
Although people of color make up a minority of many populations, the majority of the suffering falls on their shoulders. From expulsions, evictions, unlawful terminations and criminal convictions, we bear the brunt of the sacrifice that transpires. It is devastating, exhausting and deprives these particular groups of individuals positive human interactions, because of inequalities, prejudice and discrimination.
Those who are called upon, and/or chosen to lead, must not take their responsibility lightly — for there is a great deal of reform and change that needs to occur. Remembering that just because someone bestows upon them a title, their effectiveness has to be judged not only by the “powers that be” also known as “the privileged,” but by the very individuals for whom they have chosen to serve and advocate.
In Madison, certain of those who are selected to speak on behalf of the disenfranchised are falling short of the mark, because of the fear of repercussion and rebuke. Their lack of pertinent and persistent action only proves harmful to us, and preserves the status quo. Perhaps now, they may realize how disconcerting and dishonest this is, and begin to truly become more effective.
I am grateful for the testimonies of the witnesses for the prosecution in the Chauvin case. I am prayerful that the U.S. Congress and Senate will pass the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" of 2021. It is equally important that we stand up for one another and be more obstinate, as we seek to overcome the incessant stain of injustice so prevalent in this place, and within our society.
Regina R. Rhyne is a former Dane County supervisor.
