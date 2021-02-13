Recycling program off to good start -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 13, 1991:
So far, so good. The city of Madison’s mandatory recycling program is only a few days old, but the Garbage Armageddon predicted by some diehard opponents has yet to materialize.
There are several reasons why the program appears off to a smooth start.
First, solid planning. City officials gave themselves and Madison residents plenty of time to gear up for the inevitable ....
Second, the program is being carried out in large part by the city’s Streets Division, which was among the first municipal departments to embrace “quality and productivity” management techniques. It shows. Division supervisors seem to listen to their employees as well as citizens “customers.”
Third, a little bit of luck. February isn’t the most pleasant month in Madison, and most years would find the curbs if not the streets covered with snow. The mild weather could disappear today or tomorrow, but at least it cooperated long enough to give Madison’s recyclers a clear start.
Rest assured, there will be snags. If city administrators and the City Council remain flexible, however, the program will evolve quietly and effectively. ...
Recycling doesn’t have to be onerous or time-consuming. Madison’s program is off to a commendable start. With patience, repetition and flexibility, it could become second nature to everyone — all the while saving money, natural resources and landfill space.