Receiver Ale isn't brewing in this week's winning caption
0 comments
YOU TOON

Receiver Ale isn't brewing in this week's winning caption

  • 0
Winning Draft You Toon

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Brian!

His caption about the Packers' draft beat out more than 80 entries. McGuire wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

  • Roger Kruk of Madison: "I hope this one's not an IPA:  Incompetent Player Assessment."
  • Steve Gehrmann of Sun Prairie: We may have to cut off Gutekunst; I think he’s had too many bad drafts already."
  • Jeff Addison of Fitchburg: "The first round was free, right?"

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics