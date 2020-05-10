Receiver Ale isn't brewing in this week's winning caption

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Brian!
His caption about the Packers' draft beat out more than 80 entries. McGuire wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Roger Kruk of Madison: "I hope this one's not an IPA: Incompetent Player Assessment."
- Steve Gehrmann of Sun Prairie: We may have to cut off Gutekunst; I think he’s had too many bad drafts already."
- Jeff Addison of Fitchburg: "The first round was free, right?"
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
