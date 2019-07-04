This State Journal report ran on July 3, 1899:
Tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 the program at the new fairgrounds and racetrack at Lakeside will open by the reading of the Declaration of Independence by Henry T. Sheldon. This will be followed by a patriotic oration by R. M. Andrews.
The races will begin about 2 o'clock. The novelty race will probably afford the most fun for the spectators. It is to be run by everyone who wishes to give the management $1. The object is to arrive at the judges stand in 4 minutes. The person arriving closest to 4 minutes receiving the price of $20.
A game of baseball is one of the attractions. Steamboats and buses will make regular trips throughout the afternoon. Music will be furnished by Nitschke's band.
Askew Bros. expect to take about 15 picnic parties across Third lake tomorrow. ...
The Fourth will be observed at the county poor farm and asylum. Supt. Edwin was in town Saturday afternoon and purchased 25 watermelons, a big supply of lemons, etc., and a big box of fireworks, with which a display will be given from the veranda of the asylum in the evening.
The university end of town will show that learning does not quench the fire of patriotism. In the evening, several professors will gather at Dean E. A. Birge's home, Langon Street, and shoot off a large assortment of fireworks. If the police do not object, they will do this on the lower campus; otherwise, it will be in the rear of the residence over Lake Mendota.