Racine Journal Times: UW-Madison censors one of its alumni

When a private business decides to no longer allow someone to comment on its website, that’s not censorship. We sometimes refer to the bleeping out of profanity on broadcast television or radio as censorship, but again, that’s a decision by a non-government entity on what it won’t allow.
When a government entity won’t allow you to express yourself? That’s censorship.
That’s what the UW-Madison — the flagship campus of the Badger State’s taxpayer-funded university system — is doing to Madeline Krasno.
Krasno, a 2013 UW-Madison alumna, alleges that the university scrubbed her critical comments about the university’s animal research practices from its social media accounts in a violation of her First Amendment rights, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Feb. 15. The Animal Legal Defense Fund is suing the university on her behalf.
Krasno had worked in a university research lab as an undergraduate animal caretaker. She said she encountered animal abuse firsthand while working in the lab, according to the complaint. She’s spent “considerable time” urging the university to end its monkey studies by posting comments on the university’s official accounts on Instagram and Facebook, which are followed by hundreds of thousands of users.
The complaint states that Krasno’s criticisms, along with any other comments she has subsequently tried to post, appear on her own account but are hidden or blocked from others viewing UW-Madison’s Instagram account or Facebook page.
The ALDF argues these actions amount to censorship, preventing Krasno from participating in any discussion on designated public forums, and also deprives others of her view on a publicly funded university. The organization requests UW-Madison lift restrictions imposed on Krasno’s accounts and cover their attorney fees if they win.
Christopher Berry, managing attorney for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, told the State Journal the issue of government entities blocking public participation from social media accounts is a fairly new area of law, one in which his organization is eager to seek clarity.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a nonprofit focused on free speech issues on college campuses, found that UW-Madison didn’t block any users on Facebook or Twitter, according to records provided for the organization’s spring 2020 report, though the lawsuit states the university began to hide Krasno’s comments in September of that year.
FIRE concluded these automated social media tools run contrary to schools’ commitment to freedom of expression and may also violate obligations under the First Amendment.
UW-Madison declined to comment on the lawsuit. Its social media policy states that the university doesn’t regularly review content posted to its social media sites but has the right to remove any content for any reason, including content it deems threatening, profane, off-topic, promoting organizations or programs unrelated to the university or otherwise illegal.
We’re with Berry of the ALDF: We want to see clarity when it comes to government entities blocking public participation on social media.
A taxpayer-funded institution such as UW-Madison should not be suppressing non-slanderous, non-libelous views. Especially a university, an institution dedicated to higher learning and the free exchange of ideas.
Krasno wants to share her firsthand knowledge of the animal testing at the university. If nothing is wrong with what is happening in the labs, why is the university hiding her comments?
You may agree or disagree with Krasno’s views on animal testing. But her right to express herself on a social media platform paid for with your taxes should not be taken from her.
UW-Madison suppressing her views is an abdication of the credo on a plaque outside the entrance to the campus’ Bascom Hall: “Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”