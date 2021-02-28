Racine Journal Times: UW-Madison censors one of its alumni

UW-Madison declined to comment on the lawsuit. Its social media policy states that the university doesn’t regularly review content posted to its social media sites but has the right to remove any content for any reason, including content it deems threatening, profane, off-topic, promoting organizations or programs unrelated to the university or otherwise illegal.

We’re with Berry of the ALDF: We want to see clarity when it comes to government entities blocking public participation on social media.

A taxpayer-funded institution such as UW-Madison should not be suppressing non-slanderous, non-libelous views. Especially a university, an institution dedicated to higher learning and the free exchange of ideas.

Krasno wants to share her firsthand knowledge of the animal testing at the university. If nothing is wrong with what is happening in the labs, why is the university hiding her comments?

You may agree or disagree with Krasno’s views on animal testing. But her right to express herself on a social media platform paid for with your taxes should not be taken from her.