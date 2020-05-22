Racine Journal Times: Unfortunately, program cuts loom for UW System

The COVID-19 pandemic has set loose winds of change at universities and colleges across the country, and it could reshape the face of higher education for decades.

Like it or not.

Already here in Wisconsin, colleges and universities — like all businesses — have been hit with substantial financial losses as they sent students packing for home in mid-semester.

Initial estimates were that those corona-caused damages cost UW System campuses a minimum of $170 million for the semester.

Campus businesses shuttered, dorms emptied, athletic seasons were abruptly halted. And the cutting knives came out. In just the area of athletics, for instance, the UW Athletic Department ordered a 15% reduction in pay for its highest earning coaches and employees for six months and began seeking approval for a work-share program for an additional 350 employees to cut hours — all with the goal of trimming $2.8 million from the department’s budget.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In rapid fashion, many schools cobbled together remote-learning plans to keep education on track for the semester. And while that was a valiant short-term effort, the quality of that instruction may have to become more robust if that is the direction colleges take in the post-coronavirus era.