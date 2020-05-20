Racine Journal Times: Political disagreements shouldn’t lead to threats

If you want good decisions to be made by government bodies, then you need good people to be willing to run.

Sadly, due to extreme divisiveness, the Burlington man who was going to run against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for the 63rd District seat decided to drop out of the race.

Robert Prailes, a longtime Burlington resident who was going to run as a Democrat, said he dropped out because his family had become “the target of some really ugly personal attacks.”

He said: “I quickly realized that I am not the type of person who thrives in this type of situation, and that I had not adequately prepared my family for the consequences that would arise from my candidacy … I wasn’t going to be able to be myself on the campaign trail knowing that my family’s health and happiness could be jeopardized.”

Families give up a lot of time when someone decides to run for office. It’s a big commitment. But they should never have to give up their safety. That is not right.

The attacks are coming from both sides.