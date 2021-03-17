Racine Journal Times: Pay raises for public defenders a positive step

In recent years, there has been a lot of discussion about righting some of the wrongs within the criminal justice system.

One of the wrongs that has come up is the disparity in pay between assistant district attorneys, who help prosecute criminals, and public defenders, who help ensure that the rights of the accused are protected.

Those accused of crimes are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty through the court of law. If assistant district attorneys are paid more than defense attorneys, that creates an unfair advantage from the beginning. One side cannot be a training ground for the other, and that is what happens if one side is paid more the other.

That is why it was so good this month that the governor was able to sign into law a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting retention of Wisconsin's public defenders by providing merit-based pay raises beyond the standard 10% increase for the remainder of this fiscal year.