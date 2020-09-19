Racine Journal Times: Gov. Evers should be proactive, send to Kenosha what's needed

The people of Kenosha need to feel safe, like everyone else in Wisconsin.
And that means Kenosha needs support from the state to bolster local and regional law enforcement efforts.
And it means now, after the 2,000 National Guard members have left and the curfew is gone.
Monday night’s sudden car caravan through Kenosha and protest at the courthouse again showed the city is in the middle of the unrest, and that means we need support.
It started with a pair of traffic stops off Interstate 94 that led to a woman’s arrest and the arrival of a large group of protesters who partially blocked Highway 158 during rush hour.
The woman, who was the driver of one of the vehicles with blacked-out licenses plates, was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Authorities said she possessed no driver’s license, no registration and no insurance. She was released on bond.
A protest downtown followed.
Gov. Tony Evers should send the National Guard if that’s what it takes until tensions subside.
There should be no misunderstanding. Local and regional law enforcement has been working around the clock and they need support.
And Gov. Evers, who has been staunchly defending his response the first time, can be proactive now, sending in what it takes.
An Evers spokeswoman said the governor was in touch with local officials Monday night and provided what was asked.
Locals should ask for more. Now. And the governor should act.
Kenosha is a target and it is easily accessible to the destructive element of the escalated protests and unrest.
It should be supported now and for the immediate future. It should be the top priority of the governor of Wisconsin.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!