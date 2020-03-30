Racine Journal Times: Golfers already practice social distancing, so let them play

You might say it started in California.
There, confusion over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to fight the novel coronavirus led to golf courses announcing they would close until April 8, the date of the order.
They made a few changes, and some were back in business. Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach, which initially closed, announced, “Open for play with limitations,” Golf Digest reported.
Similar reversals have happened in other states, most recently in Illinois, after state stay-at-home orders initially forced golf courses to close.
But golf courses remain shut down in many states, including Wisconsin after Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order that runs until April 24.
And the Racine Journal Times editorial board wonders why? With a few perfectly understandable changes and restrictions, this individual activity should be able to continue outdoors.
“The whipsaw messaging at golf courses continues,” Golf Digest recently reported.
“In short, although golf seemingly offered an opportunity for escape and exercise while practicing social distancing, courses struggled to keep fairways open against a COVID-19 infection curve that looked like a 1-iron, toe to handle.”
In Wisconsin, outdoor activities such as walking, biking, hiking and Frisbee golf are allowed under Evers’ order.
Understandably, players, course owners, the Wisconsin PGA and the Wisconsin Golf Association are wondering how their activity is different to the point of being shut down.
“We’re doing things that make us safer than other outdoor activities,” said Jeff Schwister, the executive director of the Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin. “You go down to your local parks, state parks, things like that that are open, they can be quite crowded on the trails.”
As of Thursday afternoon, a petition on change.org asking for Wisconsin to overturn course closures had nearly 19,000 signatures.
The National Golf Courses Owners Association said 13 states with nonessential business closures have allowed golf courses to stay open. The USGA and the state golf associations gave courses guidelines earlier this month on how they could operate in a manner that promoted social distancing and fight the pandemic.
Some methods included spreading out tee times, closing practice areas, limiting players to one per cart and removing items such as sand rakes and ball washers from courses to eliminate multiple people touching the same object without it being sanitized.
“The public has to understand there may be restrictions like Illinois where you can’t take a cart, or not having a pro shop open, or not having food and beverage. I think most everybody’s willing to put up with the circumstances as they are,” Schwister said.
The Wisconsin petition says “business and maintenance of the golf course must continue to be done or they will ‘lose the course.’ For them to do this without any income coming in will ruin them.”
The petition offers the following as changes to operate:
- Payment must take place electronically.
- Club houses will
not
- remain open.
- Flag sticks will
not
- be used.
- Holes will be placed 2 inches above the ground so no one touches a hole.
- No golf carts will be allowed.
- All rules of social distancing must be followed.
Joe Stadler, executive director of the Wisconsin PGA, said his organization is working on the next steps that may be taken to present a case to the state for golf to be open for play.
The next step should be common sense. With changes, golf courses should be allowed to open in Wisconsin as soon as possible.
We would expect Evers to understand that outdoor activities that can meet social distancing guidelines are important at a time when Wisconsin residents are asked to stay home for several more weeks.
