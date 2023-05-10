Sports fans are an exacting bunch.

While they’re quick to cheer wins of their favorite team, they can also demand a pound of flesh from their athletes when things go awry.

That’s what happened when the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks — who were hoping for their second NBA title in three years — suffered an upset playoff loss to the Miami Heat in the first round, abruptly ending their season.

In a post-game interview, Bucks super-star Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he considered the Bucks season a “failure.”

Instead of giving a five or six word response admitting “failure,” Giannis paused, held his head in his hands, and then gave a thoughtful and nuanced response.

Nuance wasn’t what irate fans were looking for, and they lit up social media with their online displeasure. From some comments, you would have thought they wouldn’t be satisfied until the Bucks star had an “F” tattooed on his forehead.

After his pause, this is what he said, according to news reports:

“Do you get a promotion every year, in your job? No, right? So every year your work is a failure? Yes or no. No? Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal, which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, provide a house for them, or take care of your parents. You work towards a goal — it’s not a failure, it’s steps to success.”

“There’s always steps to it,” he continued, “Michael Jordon played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years — a failure? That’s what you’re telling me ... why do you ask me that question? It’s the wrong question.”

And then, he added, “There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn; some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Some other people are going to win. And this year, somebody else is going to win. We’re going to come back next year and try to be better.”

There are lessons there for everybody – particularly the fanatics on social media – and young players and all the rest of us fans. Social media doesn’t capture the kind of nuance that Giannis expressed.

We have no doubt he will be back next year, trying hard to be better and spurring the Bucks on to new success.

Giannis’ words reminded us of those from another Wisconsin sports legend, who once said, “The greatest accomplishment is not in never failing, but in rising again after you fall.”

That fella's name was Vince Lombardi.