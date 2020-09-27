Racine Journal Times: Don't leave your vote to chance

Nobody was clamoring for an encore of the hot mess that was Wisconsin’s COVID-plagued spring election.
But that, it appears, is what we may be headed for in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge William Conley last week issued a sweeping ruling giving Wisconsin voters an extra six days to get their absentee ballots back to election clerks; extending by a week the deadline for registering to vote through the mail or online — from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21; suspending state law that prevents voters absentee ballots from being delivered online to voters between between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 if they had requested one by mail and hadn’t received it; and allowing state poll workers to work in any county and not just where they reside.
“Election workers’ and voters’ experiences during Wisconsin’s primary election in April, which took place at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, have convinced the court that some, limited relief from statutory deadlines for mail-in registration and absentee voting is again necessary to avoid an untenable impingement on Wisconsin citizens’ right to vote, including the near certainty of disenfranchising tens of thousands of voters relying on the state’s absentee ballot process.”
What Judge Conley didn’t say was that another late round of court fights that change the date requirements for voting in the Nov. 3 election can only cause confusion among voters and add to the chaos leading up to Election Day.
And what he didn’t say is that part of this ruling is an echo of his previous ruling last spring that was not resolved until hours before the election by a U.S. Supreme Court reversal denying the receipt of ballot extension by six days.
Wisconsin’s laws are Wisconsin’s laws and we do not expect our judges to suspend them based on their perception of public health situations. That is the job of the Legislature and the governor — not the courts.
Yes, there is going to be a surge in absentee ballots this fall; election clerks are already sending them out. By some estimates up to 70% of state voters will cast their ballots absentee, and already an estimated 1,080,071 Wisconsin voters — out of 3.5 million registered voters — have requested those ballots.
Many election clerks across Wisconsin have put plans in the works to handle that surge, including adding high-capacity voting machines, making special arrangements with the U.S. Postal Service for the handling of mail ballots and other measures.
What Wisconsin does not need is a round of last-minute court fights switching dates and causing voter confusion.
One part of Judge Conley’s decision that we do agree with is his directive to stay his order for one week, citing the likelihood that it will be appealed.
“No voter can depend on any extension of deadlines for electronic and mail-in registration and for receipt of absentee ballots unless finally upheld on appeal,” Conley wrote.
That appeal would likely go to the 7th Circuit Court in Chicago and, then, possibly to the Supreme Court — again.
We hope that comes swiftly. The last thing we need is last-minute changes on the eve of the election.
Voters, meanwhile, can take matters into their own hands to make sure their vote counts by either voting in person on Election Day or going to myvote.wi.gov to get their ballot mailed to them. Do it now — and when you have filled it out, drop it off at your clerk’s office or mail it in promptly. You can track it online on the same website to make sure your clerk has received it.
Make your vote count. Don’t leave it up to the courts or to chance.
