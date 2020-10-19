Racine Journal Times: At the Foxconn site, it's good to see the work continue

"As we have discussed numerous times, markets, opportunities and business plans can and often need to change," Hughes said in the letter to Lee, which was obtained by the State Journal through a records request. "I have expressed to you my commitment to help negotiate fair terms to support Foxconn's new and substantially changed vision for the project."

The company reported in the summer it had created enough jobs in southeastern Wisconsin last year to receive state funds -- despite being told almost a year ago that the $3 billion in tax subsidies would not be doled out until a new contract was drafted to match the project. State officials say tax subsidies agreed to in the contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver.

This year would have marked the state's first payment of refundable tax credits to Foxconn. The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.