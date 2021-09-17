Rachel Marsden: Why is so much of the debate around COVID-19 being stifled?

Into all of this comes the almighty savior: the jab. There are still a lot of questions about the novel science used in its creation, but people with legitimate concerns are branded anti-science cranks or conspiracy theorists rather than critically thinking individuals who’ve seen enough government-peddled lies to possess a healthy distrust of official narratives (particularly since the COVID-19 narrative is constantly changing).

Sure, we can chalk it up to uncertainty over how things might evolve. But there seems to be a disconnect between the actual science and what the experts are talking about. At the very least, there’s a lot of cherry-picking going on.

A glaring example of information bias was on CNN last week when Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with the network’s resident doctor, Sanjay Gupta.