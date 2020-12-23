Rachel Kincade: Dane County must commit to continuing to decrease its jail population

MOSES has been actively involved in the Dane County Jail planning process since 2014. Over this period, our position on the jail consolidation project has evolved from opposition to support.
We have concluded that there is a moral imperative to replace the obsolete and dangerous City County Building (CCB) jail with the new south tower addition. By doing this we have put ourselves at odds with many jail critics who are demanding that funds be spent on community and diversion programs rather than on the jail.
MOSES strongly agrees with jail critics that there is an equally important moral imperative to reduce the number of people who are in the jail and to eliminate the racial disparity that now exists. Since 2014, we have advocated for reforms that provide alternatives to jail and alternatives to involvement with the criminal justice system.
The tumultuous events in 2020 are rightly bringing fresh scrutiny of the criminal justice system. Jail critics correctly point to the extreme racial disparity in the jail where over 50% of the individuals are Black although only 5.16% of the Dane County population is Black, and to the fact that many of the people in jail have a mental illness or are low-risk to public safety.
In recent years, Dane County has been aggressively and effectively pursuing reforms. In 2019 the jail population decreased by 5.7% to the lowest level in the last decade. The system also deserves credit for quickly and effectively responding to COVID-19. Since the end of March 2020, the average daily population is down by 33.1% in comparison to the similar period in 2019. Finally, this October, the Dane County Board passed Resolution 180, a sweeping resolution including 17 steps for reforming diversions, charging and sentencing, jail and Department of Corrections practices, and transparency of data.
With this history, we were hopeful that the presentation of a new jail population forecast through 2045 would reflect what has happened in 2019 and 2020. On Nov. 17, the new forecast was presented to the public. We were shocked that the forecast assumed that none of the changes made during COVID-19 would be permanent, did not factor in Resolution 180, and did not mention the racial disparity in the Dane County Jail. Basically, the new projection was the same as the projection made in 2016. This implies no confidence that the reforms taken between now and 2045 will impact either the jail population or the racial disparity that now exists.
We do not wish to delay the critically needed replacement for the CCB portion of the existing jail. That portion of the new project needs to proceed rapidly so that the tower construction can be completed as soon as possible. However, the currently projected 922-bed capacity figure cannot be permitted to serve as Dane County's expectation. We must aggressively pursue the reforms that will prove the jail population projection wrong.
Dane County must set a goal of significantly reducing the jail population and particularly reducing the percentage of Black people in the jail. If Black people were incarcerated at the same percentage as white people, there would be about 16 Black people in the jail rather than the approximately 290 currently in the jail.
Our collective success in criminal justice system reform should be measured by the continuing decrease in the jail population and the percentage of Black people in the jail. We can and need to commit sufficient resources and funding to achieve these decreases and an urgency to achieve this within years rather than decades. This is our most pressing moral imperative.
Rachel Kincade is president of MOSES, a non-partisan interfaith organization that works to promote social justice with a focus on ending mass incarceration. MOSES is an affiliate of WISDOM.
