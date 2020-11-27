Rabbis Bonnie Margulis and Jonathan Biatch: Working the polls is a sacred duty

“Your vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to create a more perfect union.” So said the late Representative John Lewis, and we would agree.
Our vote is sacred, and those who are in charge of the voting process are doing sacred work. Indeed, poll workers have a moral obligation to ensure that every person is able to exercise their right to vote and that every vote is counted. This is the cornerstone of our democracy.
In recognition of this obligation, Rabbi Margulis has been a poll worker since 2018. This year, with so much at stake, Rabbi Biatch also took the training and worked the polls on Nov. 3. As poll workers, we were able to experience firsthand the deep sense of duty with which each poll worker approached their tasks.
Each voter was treated with dignity and respect, and the rules and regulations around voting and registering new voters were meticulously observed.
Further, poll workers protected the integrity of every single ballot they processed. The chief election inspector at our polling place, sworn to be fair and impartial, worked diligently to check, double check, and cross-check our processing of ballots and each set of periodic reports to the city clerk. Along with the rest of our poll worker colleagues (who were strangers before we began our 6 a.m. shift), we witnessed the final vote tallying after the closing of our polling place. We saw that every step of the process was fairly and impartially carried out according to the regulations.
Now we are in the process of conducting a recount that was requested from one of the candidates. It is the law in Wisconsin that the losing candidate has the right to ask for a recount if the margin of victory falls below 1% of the vote. We do not dispute this right. However, it is clear that a recount is the not the sole objective of that candidate, especially in Dane County where Joe Biden won with 75% of the vote, and the county of Milwaukee where Biden won with 69% of the vote.
It is dismaying to realize that only these two counties have been targeted for a recount. We cannot help but note that these are the most populous, and most racially diverse, counties in the state. It is highly unlikely that the recount will result in any change to the overall outcome of the election. Rather, this recount is an obvious attempt to cast doubt on the integrity of the voting process and suppress the legitimate votes of people of color.
It is also not difficult to discern the intent of partisan observers who disrupt the recount officials both here and in other jurisdictions. All this behavior lowers us in the eyes of people around the world who look to America to be an exemplar of democracy in action.
As poll workers, we are proud of the work we did, and proud of the way poll workers and election officials acted throughout the election to ensure a fair, safe and democratic election. All Wisconsinites can be similarly proud. Let us look forward to the coming year, to a smooth and peaceful transition of power, and to facing together the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis is executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice. Rabbi Jonathan Biatch is rabbi at Temple Beth El.
