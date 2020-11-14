Rabbi Jonathan Biatch: With the election over, we must move from symbol to substance

In an imaginary country I know, there is an unusual national custom in which all citizens enthusiastically and intentionally participate exactly one month after each Election Day.
At noon, a siren sounds for 30 minutes. Traffic stops completely, businesses shut down, students refrain from studying, and each person pays attention. At that moment, anyone who had deployed a candidate or issue sticker — on their car, their laptop computer case, their office cubicles, on their notebooks, really anywhere — takes this half-hour to publicly remove that sticker.
In this imaginary society, this significant act led to amazing results. They found that when people became less strident and more modest about their political ideologies and choices, the collective temperature decreased, tempers cooled, incidents of road rage declined, and people returned to their calmer ways of life.
These acts of purification happen on city streets, in parking lots, in offices, at homes, in schools, in business districts, and along country highways and roads. Even people who had political tattoos applied to their skin have them painfully erased.
All this, of course, is a fantasy. But wouldn’t it be impressive if something like this occurred?
The results of the recent presidential election demonstrate that our nation is even more divided by ideological fracture and political faction today than it has been over the last decade or so. Sadly, we were propelled to this status by political extremism and, more recently, by those in government who condone and instigate actions that divide people rather than bring them together. Many of us were hoping that the Nov. 3 election would unveil a citizenry more interested in internal peace than in national conflict, but this was revealed neither in the poll results nor the flaring emotions afterwards.
Thankfully, there are groups — some based in local communities and others operating out of religious communities — that are helping on these issues. “Better Angels” and “With Malice Toward None” come to mind, and their programs of bringing together warring groups within communities are deserving of praise. However good they are, I am nonetheless fearful that their influence will be narrow.
To supplement the local efforts, we need a group of bipartisan legislators, some from each state legislature and some from the U.S. Congress, to form a commission of national reconciliation. They will be tasked with devising various plans and programs to encourage us to dampen the divisive rhetoric and to bring a saner approach to living in this democracy. We need to create a program of national reconciliation and peacemaking, and not leave our divided status unattended and waiting for a flare-up or, worse, another domestic terror incident.
True and enduring reconciliation can come to pass, but it is more complex than simply removing the symbols and trappings of our partisanship. What is truly needed is intention and will, the same ingredients that established us in our opinionated way of thinking in the first place. We have the tools. Now we need to develop the will and the way toward reconciliation.
My faith tradition — like so many of them — teaches that reconciliation and peacemaking between people is to be among our highest aspirations and priorities. So let us talk to one another, face and embrace and offer grace to one another. Let us establish common ground with one another, instead of displaying our partisanship and carrying around our anger. In our real world, we need to move from symbol to substance. I hope this will be a direction in which we can travel.
