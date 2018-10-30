Dear Mr. President:
Following the horrendous murder of 11 Jewish worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27, the largest single antisemitic attack on Jews in the history of the United States, Americans should be able to look to their leaders for comfort, consolation, encouragement, and a compass that will direct them toward healing. We Jews received such attention from many people, and we are grateful.
Then I think about you. To be honest, I did not expect — but I had hope — that you could undertake the role of “comforter in chief,” not only for American Jews but also for America as a whole, after such murders. So far, sadly, my expectations have been met. But still, I hope.
A question raised in the aftermath of this crime is whether or not you should have visited Pittsburgh to offer your sympathies and personally survey the damage inflicted upon that community. The rabbi of one of those communities welcomed you; many prominent lay leaders thought otherwise.
I would like to offer an answer to this question from the standpoint of practical Jewish observance.
Mr. President, you should be welcomed at any place in our nation if the conditions are right. And I would welcome you into my synagogue — when the conditions are right.
It has pained me that, through your campaign appearances and online statements, and by proclamations by your surrogates, you have subtly stoked the fires of prejudice, including attacks on the media, immigrants, and “globalists” (an ancient but still potent antisemitic trope). Yet in the past and in statements made after the Pittsburgh attack, you and your colleagues have denied any responsibility for rhetoric and actions resulting from the prejudice that have been so evident in your language and actions.
These actions are wrong, Mr. President. They degrade humanity. There is no other way around it.
Let me, respectfully, recommend to you a Jewish remedy that would enable you to enter the doors of my synagogue with grace and with the welcome appropriate for the leader of our nation. That remedy, which you can confirm by asking your Jewish daughter and her husband’s family, is called t’shuvah, a Hebrew word meaning "repentance": a seeking of forgiveness for your sins.
Achieving t’shuvah is a multistep process, but one that you can achieve with the hard work and determination of someone like you who has purportedly "made it" in our world. Actively seeking repentance is within your grasp, if you set your mind to it.
There are five simple actions involved in t’shuvah:
First, you must acknowledge your responsibility in raising the specter of antisemitism and other prejudices and encouraging Americans who have these natural proclivities. We can’t make changes in our attitude or behavior unless we own up to our faults.
Second, you must feel sincere regret for the sinfulness you have committed and encouraged. Merely declaring that we should bring unity to our nation is legitimate only when we truly regret our past actions and authentically empathize with those whom we have hurt.
Third, you must ask forgiveness directly from those whom you have offended; you must offer sincere contrition. We must engage in concrete actions of regret that reconcile us with people we’ve wronged, some of which may include physical restitution and monetary compensation.
Fourth, you must pledge — through every act and deed — to refrain from acting in a similar manner again. We cannot act contritely only to return to our transgressions.
And fifth, you must demonstrate your genuine remorse and regret by placing yourself in situations where you would be tempted to resort to repeated infractions but refrain from doing so. When we can say that we were tempted but resisted the urge to act, then we will have achieved true t’shuvah, true reconciliation, with those whom we have offended.
Mr. President, you will serve a great good when you offer your sincere acts of repentance to those who have been the objects of your political invective and that of your colleagues. You will achieve t’shuvah when you rise above the partisan and personal rancor that has, in my opinion, stained your administration, and truly act to bring our nation together. You can become reconciled with Americans when you work to elevate all Americans in their everyday lives.
And I will make an offer to you that you should not refuse. You should be truly welcomed in the Tree of Life synagogue — and I would welcome you in my synagogue — when you take just the first step of repentance that I outlined above. When you can allow that your actions, and those of your colleagues, have led to a moral detour of some of our citizens, I will be the first to shake your hand as you walk in my synagogue doors.
Sincerely,
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch
Temple Beth El
Madison
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.