Americans from all parts of our nation have reacted with revulsion to the naked, racist attacks of the current president against four members of Congress who are women of color, and the chants of “send her back” reverberating from that North Carolina stadium last week. This toxic mélange of bigotry and prejudice may excite partisan crowds, but such behavior — and the obvious presidential assent to it — is ultimately dangerous to our society, weakens our nation’s character and runs counter to American values and traditions.
All people of good will must move beyond cheap, racist, trigger language and recommit themselves to the spirit of American goodness. Over the last 243 years, our nation has dreamed of a very different kind of society from that imagined by the current president. Our American ideal of welcoming newcomers and encouraging them to achieve their own American dream is strong and healthy. The vision of elevating all people regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, religion and nationality is still viable. Giving all people ideal conditions to progress along their unique human trajectory is still possible.
Our nation and its people can indeed achieve these goals regardless of the president’s preference to double down on many of his abhorrent prejudices. I would challenge him and us — as we try to move beyond dangerous racial attacks from him and his similarly inclined White House staff — to foster the spirit of American goodness that most people in this country would like to pursue.
American goodness starts with truth. No prevarication, no manipulation, no misrepresentation and no exploitation. Honesty and forthrightness are among the bedrock principles undergirding decent human relationships as well as justice for each person in our nation.
American goodness includes giving others the benefit of the doubt. As we wish to be treated with kindness and the presumption of goodness, so, too, do we need to treat others in the same way.
American goodness mandates that each person must be granted the benefit of their experience when it comes to attacks of prejudice. A Jewish person will recognize and label someone’s behavior or words as antisemitic; non-Jews should not challenge or discount this. A person of color will brand a heartless and rude remark as racism; white people should not presume to chide or correct that reality. The same goes for each minority in our nation.
Finally, American goodness will supply hope and optimism. Americans have always courageously promoted a vision of becoming the best we can become; a president offering misrepresentations like "American carnage" or of the "death of the American dream" only serves to depress the confidence that we should try to engender. Let us encourage each American to strive for excellence, and help them when they can’t make the mark.
My American dream is one in which we envision no one losing at another’s expense and everyone benefiting from everyone’s best intentions. This is a sure thing. I’d double down on this.
Jonathan Biatch is the rabbi at Temple Beth El in Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.