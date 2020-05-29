Rabbi Jack Moline: Business owners shouldn't use faith to circumvent public health

The 13 century Jewish scholar Nachmanides is credited with coining a term that has captured the imagination of those who would manipulate the tradition to their unfair advantage while claiming its protection. He called it “being a scoundrel with the permission of the Torah.” The context would take many paragraphs to present, but by reason and faithful values he makes the case that taking advantage of a loophole is an affront to the endeavor of righteousness and piety. The religious person with integrity will not seek out ways to circumvent the intent of Scripture, rather will act, as another Jewish adage goes, beyond the mere requirements of the law.

Without telling the hairdresser how to live out her faith, I am comfortable suggesting that just because she is clever enough to find a way to witness her faith and make a living prohibited to others doesn’t mean she ought to. It is fraudulent, as any religious authority from her own community can tell her. Lives are at stake more than livelihoods. The principle is: could doesn’t mean should.

I hope that when this global pandemic subsides people of faith flock to Appleton to have their hair done in tribute to someone who might have found a way to circumvent public health for her own benefit but did the right thing instead.

Rabbi Jack Moline is president of Interfaith Alliance.

