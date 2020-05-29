Rabbi Jack Moline: Business owners shouldn't use faith to circumvent public health

Just like Starfleet Federation, we tend to follow a “prime directive” when it comes to faith communities. As a matter of principle, we do not seek to interfere with any faith community’s privilege to define its own beliefs and practices. Within the confines of the ecclesia, Muslims define Islam, Jews define Judaism, Buddhists define Buddhism, Hindus define Hinduism. And, of course, Christians define Christianity.
That is what we understand the Constitution to protect. Even within the inevitably atomized denominations, the Constitution takes no position on Sunni and Shi’a, Reform and Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Baptist. And even splitting those atoms is a matter of personal conscience, according to the law of the land. It is up to the adherents to debate the relative authenticity of synods, kosher certifications and applicable hadiths.
So I find myself officially speechless to discover that the operator of a hair salon in Appleton has declared that her business is a “ministry,” and therefore she is entitled to operate it under the same conditions as a church. The net effect is that she is open for business where her secular competitors are not.
She did not invent the religious aspects of her salon during this pandemic. Like other businesses — Hobby Lobby, Sweet FROG (“Fully Rely On God”), Chik-fil-A — there are those who believe they witness their faith through the interaction with customers. Some businesses are blatantly integrated with a religious mandate, like kosher butchers and halal markets. Yoga studios that embrace the Hindu faith practices from which the discipline emerges are different in approach than health clubs that include classes in positions and meditations.
But the Supreme Court is considering right now whether a “traditional” religious institution like a house of worship or parochial school can exempt itself from providing certain legal protections to custodians and math teachers and bookkeepers by declaring them to be “ministers.” Can a hairdresser or haberdasher or jeweler name their business with a Scriptural reference and skirt these health restrictions by claiming to minister to their patrons?
Part of me (OK, a really large part of me) feels a sense of outrage over this claim. Without questioning the religious bona fides of the salon owner, I know that if she sought to deny services to customers on the basis of her deeply held beliefs, she would be running afoul of public accommodation laws. (Leave aside LGBTQ customers, still fighting for their equal access.)
The other (pretty small) part of me understands that an identifiable religious institution need make no case for insisting that the clergy leadership fit the values the faith represents, including matters of race, gender, age and ethnicity that enjoy protected rights in the public domain. If her faith claims the mission field follows her into the workplace, and current standards of operation in Wisconsin allow evangelizing to 10 or less, then, like Captain Kirk, I should just bite my tongue and set course for the next galaxy.
But I have to say it’s not good enough for me to declare the matter irresolvable and commend the same confusion to you.
The 13 century Jewish scholar Nachmanides is credited with coining a term that has captured the imagination of those who would manipulate the tradition to their unfair advantage while claiming its protection. He called it “being a scoundrel with the permission of the Torah.” The context would take many paragraphs to present, but by reason and faithful values he makes the case that taking advantage of a loophole is an affront to the endeavor of righteousness and piety. The religious person with integrity will not seek out ways to circumvent the intent of Scripture, rather will act, as another Jewish adage goes, beyond the mere requirements of the law.
Without telling the hairdresser how to live out her faith, I am comfortable suggesting that just because she is clever enough to find a way to witness her faith and make a living prohibited to others doesn’t mean she ought to. It is fraudulent, as any religious authority from her own community can tell her. Lives are at stake more than livelihoods. The principle is: could doesn’t mean should.
I hope that when this global pandemic subsides people of faith flock to Appleton to have their hair done in tribute to someone who might have found a way to circumvent public health for her own benefit but did the right thing instead.
Rabbi Jack Moline is president of Interfaith Alliance.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!