Rabbi Bonnie Margulis: Porchlight shelter deserves approval

And yet, over 35 hard years, not once before has an incident resembling this one at Porchlight occurred. It has always been a safe place for both its staff and its patrons, and it is needed now more than ever before.

The patrons of Porchlight are often misunderstood. Most people using this shelter system have jobs, but their wages are not enough to cover rent. They are not “free-loaders.” They are people working very hard and not being paid fairly for their time.

Some patrons are involved in the justice system, but most often they are only charged with nonviolent crimes of poverty, such as trespassing, vagrancy and disorderly conduct related to the stress of homelessness and poverty, as well as the physical realities of living in poverty and experiencing homelessness. As for the concerns about property values — a comprehensive shelter such as this can actually help increase property values (as OM Village did on North Street, despite concerns to the contrary).

The need for a shelter that addresses the whole person and the myriad of stresses and trauma that accompany being homeless will be a huge benefit to the community. It will connect people to resources and help build a healthier city.