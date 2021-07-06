Quad City Times: Take the cuffs off the IRS

A week ago, one of the members of the Quad City Times editorial board got a letter from the Internal Revenue Service.
And a check.
For $50.
We’re often told a letter from the taxman is a sign of bad news. But in this case, it wasn’t. The IRS was correcting a taxpayer error. Which was a nice surprise.
More surprising was the error wasn’t on 2020 tax forms, but 2019; the forms that were sent in more than a year ago.
In other words, our colleague got a taste of what millions of Americans are experiencing with the IRS these days: Delays.
Delayed tax refunds.
Delayed COVID payments.
Phone calls that go unanswered. Out of 100 million calls in 2020, 75 million were not answered.
We aren’t here to bash the IRS. The culprit here is Congress. For years, critics of the IRS in Congress have systematically underfunded the nation’s tax collector.
Since 2010, the number of employees at the IRS has shrunk by 20%, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate, who operates independently within the IRS. In a report earlier this year, the advocate, Erin M. Collins, attributes many of the agency’s difficulties to lack of resources.
Not only has the IRS’s workforce shrunk dramatically, but its budget, when adjusted for inflation, also has declined 20%.
Imagine if your organization had its budget cut by 20%. Imagine if you’d lost 20% of your workers.
Well, maybe you don’t have to imagine. We’ve been hearing a lot lately about how a labor shortage is hampering the ability of American businesses to stay open and provide services.
Unfortunately, the IRS has had to deal with a labor shortage for years.
Congress did pass a law in 2019 demanding that the IRS improve service, including a requirement it formulate plans to improve badly outdated technology systems. But it didn’t provide the resources to get the job done. ...
The IRS put together an IT plan that it estimated would cost between $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion to implement. But, according to the taxpayer advocate, the agency’s business systems modernization account for 2020 only was funded at $180 million. That rose to $223 million in 2021, but it’s still a “drop in the bucket,” the advocate’s report said.
In addition to delayed services, the IRS is also handcuffed when it comes to catching tax cheats.
Don’t think they haven’t noticed. According to a report last year by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, nearly 900,000 high-income individuals didn’t meet filing requirements on more than $45 billion in taxes owed between 2014 and 2016. Approximately 1,900 of those non-filers owed more than $1 million in tax.
In fact, the IRS estimated the average annual gross tax gap — the difference in what is owed and what is paid — was a whopping $441 billion a year between 2011 and 2013. After enforcement actions and late payments were figured in, the net annual gap still was at $381 billion.
Recent testimony from the IRS suggests those figures are woefully out of date, too. Chuck Rettig, the IRS chief, told Congress in April the amount of unpaid taxes each year could go as high as $1 trillion.
The Biden administration has proposed a budget that would remove the handcuffs from the IRS. The plan would empower the agency to be more responsive to the public and more aggressive with tax cheats.
The 2022 budget proposal would boost IRS funding by roughly 10%, part of a 10-year investment of $80 billion. The administration estimates the additional money, and enforcement of tax laws, would raise $700 billion over 10 years. ...
Critics in Congress complain this is too rosy a scenario, but even the well-respected source they often cite to question the administration says the Biden plan would still produce about $480 billion over a decade. That’s a pretty healthy return.
The Biden White House’s budget and tax proposals are far-reaching and have substantial consequences. We understand they are ripe for debate. But it doesn’t make any sense to continuously under-fund and undermine the nation’s tax collector, especially when cheating is evident.
The IRS can’t catch the cheats if it doesn’t have the resources.
Just as importantly, it also won’t be able to serve the basic needs of the public.
Critics try to chalk it up to incompetence, but when 75 million telephone calls go unanswered, it’s more than an inattentive operator. It’s clear there aren’t enough of them.
A Wall Street Journal article recently called Biden’s proposals to toughen tax enforcement “one of the least controversial” elements of his economic agenda. With the American public, we’re pretty sure that’s true. But we would not underestimate the tenacity of those in Congress who like an IRS that’s in handcuffs.
To us, this is pretty clear. If you want the IRS to pick up the phone, to catch the tax cheat and make sure everybody pays their fair share, then give it the tools to do the job.