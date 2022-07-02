Pups plan mess for owner in caption

Dave Walther of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Dave!
His caption about dogs fearing fireworks beat out more than 75 entries. Walther wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Darin C. Lind
- of Madison: “Just as long as he doesn’t blow off the hand that feeds us.”
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “Are fireworks protected under the Second Amendment?”
Jim Moeser
- of McFarland: “Here we go again with ‘stupid human tricks’!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.