Punish dealers for chalk in milk — State Journal editorial from 125 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 23, 1895:

Various bills are pending in the Legislature to prevent the adulteration of articles of food, or the practice of deception in selling provisions of certain kinds.

Of all reform movements under way or advertised, an eradication of the growing crime of food adulteration will be as welcome as any. The habit of increasing profits by mixing cheaper materials with articles of food is becoming so common that defenseless man, who must eat to live, can very seldom be sure that he is eating.

If people who prefer chicory to coffee, chalk and water to milk, and butterine to butter, they will doubtless willingly purchase such substitute. But the majority still prefer to take their milk, butter, coffee, tea and even their quinine, straight. Heavy penalties should be provided for dealers who adulterate them or any other articles of food.

