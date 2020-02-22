Punish dealers for chalk in milk -- State Journal editorial from 125 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 125 YEARS AGO

Punish dealers for chalk in milk -- State Journal editorial from 125 years ago

Maple Bluff, 1876

The Steensland family sits around a table set for coffee in 1876 in Maple Bluff.  

 WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 23, 1895:

Various bills are pending in the Legislature to prevent the adulteration of articles of food, or the practice of deception in selling provisions of certain kinds.

Of all reform movements under way or advertised, an eradication of the growing crime of food adulteration will be as welcome as any. The habit of increasing profits by mixing cheaper materials with articles of food is becoming so common that defenseless man, who must eat to live, can very seldom be sure that he is eating.

If people who prefer chicory to coffee, chalk and water to milk, and butterine to butter, they will doubtless willingly purchase such substitute. But the majority still prefer to take their milk, butter, coffee, tea and even their quinine, straight. Heavy penalties should be provided for dealers who adulterate them or any other articles of food.

