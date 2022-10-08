Pumpkin is scariest spice girl in this week's winning caption contest

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jerry!
Murphy’s caption about pumpkin spice beat out more than 80 entries. He wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Bill Becker
- of Waunakee: “All we wanted was a cup of coffee!”
Wally Meyer
- of Madison: “Oh my gourd! We are going to be squashed!”
Helene Full
- of La Valle: “What next? Pumpkin spice toilet bowl cleaner?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.