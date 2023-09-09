Is this what democracy looks like in Dane County? Outgoing County Board Sups. Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, Mike Bare and Alex Joers recently resigned from the board. Joers and Bare resigned after waiting nine months following their election to higher office. According to County Board rules, vacancies occurring after July 30 of odd-numbered years are to be filled through an appointment by the board chair, rather than a special election. Why did they wait so long to resign? We assume the reason was to supplant the will of the people, avoid the inconvenience and risk of a special election for their successors, and ensure their progressive views are carried on after their departure.

We were both elected to the Dane County Board in special elections in the summer of 2021. We realize we were not the supervisors that Progressive Dane wanted. They were in favor of closed schools and continue to put our neighborhoods at risk by supporting soft-on-crime policies that are anti-law and order. They proudly supported an undemocratic mask mandate pushed by an unelected government bureaucrat that eliminated individual autonomy.

We are proud that the communities of Sun Prairie, Bristol, Marshall, Windsor and others had the opportunity to select us in special elections rather than politicians hand-picked by Progressive Dane.

Let’s be clear: the Dane County machine fears people like us. They fear outside voices entering into their echo chamber. They fear being called out for their high tax and anti-business policies. They are demonstrating their belief that they know better than the public by hand-picking their replacements for government representatives.

Xistris-Songpanya, Joers and Bare allowed their replacements to avoid special elections. Outgoing Sups. Joers and Bare waited nine long months to resign so the board chair could pick replacements who reflects his views, not necessarily the public’s. They robbed the citizens of Dane County the opportunity to elect their own representatives. The people of Dane County should identify this abuse of power and ask hard questions of their Dane County elected officials. We have a couple questions, and we challenge Xistris-Songpanya, Bare, Joers and County Board Chairman Patrick Miles to answer them:

At least one public records request has been filed with Dane County to identify and disclose all communications related to this process. Will Chairman Miles assure the public that any public records requests will be fulfilled before he appoints the new supervisors?

It appears that Xistris-Songpanya, Mike Bare, Alex Joers and Chairman Miles acted nefariously to prevent a free and fair election. It seems they want their hand-picked candidates to have an upper hand in the April 2024 election by having incumbent status that allows them to cozy up with special interests ahead of the campaign. Will Miles pledge to appoint only people who promise not to run in April 2024?

We believe the people of Dane County deserve better. Xistris-Songpanya, Bare and Joers did us a disservice. We suspect Miles was part of the effort — but what better way for us to know than for him to fulfill the public records request and answer hard questions at his coming hearings.

We look forward to learning the truth. We support giving voters a fresh, free and fair opportunity to elect the candidates that they want to represent them. We don’t need Xistris-Songpanya, Bare, Joers and Miles hand-picking our elected officials for us.