Portage plans parade of the fantastics for Fourth of July -- State Journal report from 150 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

July 4, 1872, Madison

A large crowd in 1872 celebrates the Fourth of July outside Saint Julien Billiard Rooms on Main Street in Madison. 

This State Journal report ran on June 28, 1870:

Our neighbors at Portage are making the most extensive preparations for the celebration of the approaching Fourth of July of any city in the state.

Silas Pinney

Silas U. Pinney, Esq., of this city (who would later become Madison’s mayor and a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice) will be the orator of the day. An attractive program, including a magnificent display of fireworks in the evening, afternoon games and entertainments, a parade of the fantastics, etc., is published in today’s newspaper.

Gen. J.J. Guppy will act as president of the day, and W.W. Corning will marshal the immense crowd which no doubt will be in attendance. Schulze’s famous brass band will furnish the music.

We know of no better place to go for a good time than among the hospitable and wide awake people of Portage.

