Police should provide FBI with use-of-force data

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton implied that suspicion of feds’ meddling is what has motivated his force’s non-participation. It “puts you in a corner,” he said, where federal agencies will be making demands that struggling local forces can’t afford to accommodate.

This doesn’t cut it. While we would urge the FBI to make reporting use-of-force data as seamless as possible, especially for smaller agencies, police forces can and should make collecting and sharing this data a top priority. It should be considered a core part of their duty to the public, not extra credit work.

And so we’re impressed by the few Allegheny County law enforcement agencies that have cooperated without complaint, including the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Castle Shannon police Chief Kevin Truver, whose department also participates in the FBI project, believes that transparency will be good for cops all-around, dispelling the growing perception that use of force is commonplace. ... We hope he’s right, but even if he isn’t and the database reveals what many suspect — an alarmingly high rate of violent police-civilian interactions — that clarity would still be for the best for officers and citizens alike. The better data we have, the better decisions we can make about how to undertake the necessary work of law enforcement in a peaceable and equitable way.